Pearl Peer Recovery Center in Rogers to hold record-sealing clinic

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You can get your criminal record sealed for free at an upcoming clinic in Rogers.

The clinic will be at the Pearl Peer Recovery Center on North Dixieland on May 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The clinic will focus on courts and cities in Benton County. To be eligible, you must have completed your court obligations for misdemeanor and some felony charges.

Record sealing is the process of hiding your criminal record from public view. This can make it easier to apply for jobs and educational opportunities.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.