Pear Committee manager appointed

Jun. 26—MILWAUKIE, Ore. — The Fresh Pear Committee met June 12 and appointed Jeff Correa as Manager of the Fresh Pear Committee of Federal Marketing Order 927, according to an FPC announcement.

"I am excited to be able to serve the industry in a new capacity as the manager of the Fresh Pear Committee as well as continuing my work as the International Marketing Director for the Pear Bureau," Correa said.

Correa will continue in his current role as director of International Marketing at Pear Bureau Northwest as he takes over the duties as manager of the FPC from Kevin Moffitt, who has held the position since 2001. Moffitt will be moving into a mentoring role at PBNW for the upcoming year, which begins July 1.

"I look forward to learning from Kevin on the administrative aspects of the position in this initial transition period and working with USDA AMS in my new role," he added.

The marketing order is the longest-standing federal marketing order in the U.S. A marketing order is a regulation issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture which is set to stabilize the markets for specific agricultural commodities such as dairy, fruits, vegetables and specialty crops, according to the USDA.

According to USA Pears, Washington and Oregon produce a combined 413,000 tons of pears each year which makes the two states the highest-producing states for the fruit.

"The Manager of the FPC plays a pivotal role administering the regulations, grower assessments for research and promotions, the collection and dissemination of pear inventory figures throughout the season and ongoing communication with the USDA at the regional office in Portland as well as in D.C.," Moffitt said. "Jeff has decades of experience working with the USDA and I have full confidence that he will be a great fit for this position going forward."