Peanut Island day trip for Spring Break 2024: Things to know before you go

Peanut Island, the 80-acre tropical island located at the west end of the Palm Beach (Lake Worth) Inlet, is a get-there-only-by-boat county park, where long strings of boats raft up while hundreds of people socialize in the shallow off-shore water.

At its best, a visit to the island can feel like a brief Bahamian vacation as the Gulfstream flows in through the inlet to bathe the palm-fringed island in warm, crystalline water. But on holiday weekends, this sandy draw and the shallow waters around it become the scene of a peculiarly South Florida party phenomenon: the aquatic cocktail party. Long strings of boats raft up while hundreds of people socialize in the shallow off-shore water.

If either, or both, scenarios sound like your kind of fun, here’s what to know before you go:

Tips before you to to Peanut Island

Arrive early or call ahead because "The Nut" is subject to close at capacity.

Peanut Island is dog-friendly.

No alcohol is permitted.

Cooler and cargo are subject to search.

Park your boat

Tie up at the boat docks. The park offers limited boat docking facilities on the east and west sides of the island. Free slips are available during the day

No Boat?

About 700 locals celebrated Labor Day on Peanut Island, Monday September 4, 2023 in Riviera Beach.

Arrive by water taxi. Here's some info according to the independently owned services' websites.

Peanut Island Shuttle Boat

Where: The Peanut Island Shuttle runs out of the Riviera Beach Marina, located at 200 E. 13th St., Riviera Beach.

Price: $20 per adult round trip; $10 for children six years old and younger.

Times: Trips are every 25 minutes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. The last boat to the island is at 3:00 p.m.

Contact: Call 561-777-0438 or visit the website for more information: www.peanutislandshuttleboat.com

COVID note: Face masks are no longer required on the boat.

Sailfish Marina: Peanut Island Shuttle service

Where: The Palm Beach Water Taxi runs out of the Sailfish Marina Resort, located at 98 Lake Drive, Palm Beach Shores.

Price: $20 per person round trip.

Times: 7 days a week: 9:30am, 11:30am, & 1:30pm Returning: 11:30am, 1:30pm, 3:30pm, & 5:30pm

Contact: Call or 561-844-1724 or visit the website for more information: www.sailfishmarina.com/water-taxi.

You’ve arrived. Now what?

There are plenty of ways to enjoy Peanut Island.

Here are highlights on what to do once you get to Peanut Island.

Snorkel: There are two snorkeling spots — a small reef and a larger lagoon — on the east side of the island, where the incoming tide sweeps in an ever-changing variety of sea critters. Cushion starfish as well as reef dwellers such as parrotfish and angelfish are common visitors. Visibility is superb but be wary of strong currents.

Walk: A 1.25-mile paved trail circles the entire island. From it, you have access to a boardwalk through the mangroves on the west side. On the east side, a boardwalk spans the reef area.

See: Birds and sea life from the observation deck on the island’s south side and two boardwalks.

You can find the latest information about Peanut Island activities on the county site.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Spring Break Florida: Facts on Peanut Island near West Palm Beach