Peacocks in Mansfield? They caused a minor traffic accident, police say

Mansfield residents were treated to an unusual sight Thursday when reports came in of peacocks causing a minor traffic accident. Responding to the scene, Mansfield police officers initially were unable to locate any of the birds.

Following a thorough investigation, a “gang of three peacocks” was eventually found and safely collected, police said in a Facebook post. They are currently under the care of the Mansfield Animal Care and Control Team, where they are reported to be safe and sound.

Fortunately, no peacocks or officers were harmed during the collection process.

The incident serves as a testament to the response and effective coordination between Mansfield’s law enforcement and animal control services in handling such unique situations, police said.

Mansfield Animal Control and Mansfield PD recovered three peacocks safely after they were spotted on a street.

