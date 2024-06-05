Peacock evades animal control officers in Michigan

A male peacock spreads his plumage for visitors at the St. Louis Zoo on March 14, 2000. Animal control officers in Saginaw Township, Mich., are searching for a peacock that escaped from Valley Lutheran High School. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

June 5 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Michigan are pursuing a peacock that has given them the slip for at least two days.

A Valley Lutheran High School student in Saginaw Township spotted the bird on his way to school Monday. The student captured the bird and brought it to school, where it escaped.

Saginaw County Animal Care & Control officials posted a plea on Facebook, asking area residents to contact them with any sightings. The Saginaw Township Police Department shared the post, and area residents joined the search.

"He is in a wooded area and surprisingly agile and fast," Rachel Horton, the animal shelter's director told MLive. "He flies pretty gracefully."

Animal control officers pursued the peacock, including climbing a tree, but came up empty handed. They added an animal capture net to their Amazon wish list, Horton said.

The peacock's owner is unknown.