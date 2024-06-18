The Peach Truck called Kroger out on copying its ads. Here's what happened

Peach lovers may have noticed that a guy holding crates of Georgia peaches in a Kroger ad looked a little familiar.

The Peach Truck, a popular seasonal brand based in Nashville, Tenn., posted about the incident in a recent video on Instagram. Owner Stephen Rose called the situation "the craziest thing in the history of our 12-year-old business."

The man pictured in the ad, Rose said on Instagram, is a former employee of the Peach Truck. He said he was shocked that they used the image.

Previously: Kroger’s Sweet Georgia Peaches program has arrived

Krogers new Sweet Georgia Peaches program creates a seasonal experience similar to the Peach Truck, selling crates of peaches "straight from the farm to the truck with guaranteed freshness," according to a news release.

Kroger responds to Peach Truck concerns

Kroger apologized in an email to the Cincinnati Enquirer, saying "we have peach on our face!" The company said the images were not approved to be in the marketing campaign, and that they "should never have been created in the first place." Read the full story from the Enquirer here.

Rose took issue with language used in Kroger's apology, saying they were "embarrassed to learn" of the issue. "How do learn about something you did?" He also called Kroger's new peach truck and its campaign an "intentional copy of our brand, our model, the way we do things."

When does the Peach Truck come to Kentucky?

The Peach Truck Tour advertised fresh Georgia peaches for $42 per 25-pound box in 2019 at a stop in Indiana. (Credit: Chris Sims/IndyStar)

The Peach Truck's schedule lists several Louisville stops coming up, as well as stops in Jeffersonville (Indiana), Taylorsville, Crestwood, Mt. Washington, Shelbyville, Prospect, LaGrange and Clarksville. Search for a stop by your zip code at thepeachtruck.com.

You can find a list of stops for Kroger's peach truck here.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Peach Truck in Kentucky: Kroger apologizes for images in ads