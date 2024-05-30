Peach County deputy won’t face charges for 2023 fatal shooting, district attorney says

The district attorney in Peach County won’t move forward with criminal charges against a deputy who fatally shot a man in 2023.

“This decision was not made lightly, and I understand its profound impact on the ... family and our community,” District Attorney Anita Howard said.

Caleb Hooten, 22, did not stop when a deputy attempted to pull him over for a traffic violation on Oct. 10, 2023. He led the officers in a brief chase until he got out of his sedan at Marvin Garden Apartments in Fort Valley and ran into the woods behind the complex. He had reportedly pulled out a gun, which led Sgt. Hermes Rodriguez to shoot him.

Hooten died at the hospital that day.

After an extensive investigation, both the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the district attorney’s office concluded that the shooting was lawful. Georgia law allows officers to use deadly force if the offender has a deadly weapon and is an immediate threat to an officer’s life.

“My heart goes out to Mr. Hooten’s loved ones during this difficult time,” Howard said, “and I ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

Howard emphasized that her office has maintained regular and open communication with Hooten’s family, with the most recent meeting being May 2. She also recognized the emotional toll from Hooten’s family and she assured them and the community that their decisions would be based on evidence and law.

“In our own circuit, just as in our state and in our nation, we continue to see the unfortunate results of gun possession by individuals who no longer have the right to bear arms because of the past crimes they have committed,” Howard said. “Our entire community is made profoundly less safe by these reckless actions which, in an instant, can place innocent lives in danger.”

“I am urging this behavior to end before we experience any more loss and grief in our community.”