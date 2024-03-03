Peace vigil honoring lives lost in Palestine to be held in Fresno
A peace vigil honoring the lives lost in Gaza and Palestine will be held Sunday in downtown Fresno.
A peace vigil honoring the lives lost in Gaza and Palestine will be held Sunday in downtown Fresno.
Caitlin Clark officially broke Pete Maravich’s all-time NCAA scoring record on Sunday afternoon.
Clark broke the record with a free throw against Ohio State.
Clark's vest is the first Juszczyk has made for an athlete celebrating the athlete, rather than for a player's loved one.
If you're looking to use less fuel when driving, these are the most efficient electric, plug-in hybrid and internal combustion vehicles of 2024
LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo did not mince words after his team's snow loss to RSL.
This week: Lenovo’s concept laptop looks like a Star Trek prop, Nintendo steps up its fight against game piracy, The Barbie phone debuts at MWC 2024.
The Concacaf W Gold Cup continues tonight with the USWNT vs. Colombia match.
Passionate young voters say they won't back the president unless he changes course, but it's still unclear if there are enough of them to threaten his reelection chances.
Join Yahoo Sports on the ground in Indianapolis as workouts continue at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The "Magnificent Seven" stocks are reaching new heights — but now is the time to consider other options.
The Hamas-controlled Gaza health ministry said Israeli forces opened fire on the crowd. Israeli military officials said its troops fired warning shots before firing “only in face of danger when the mob moved in a manner which endangered them.”
Yahoo Sports asked eight NFL scouts at the combine to rapid-fire name their favorite prospect at each position, and the answers only underscore how much debate there is this draft cycle.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top relievers ranked going into the 2024 season.
A 2021 study found that if farmers didn’t use pesticides, they would lose 78% of fruit production, 54% of vegetable production, and 32% of cereal production. At the same time, the way pesticides are delivered is not ideal: The only way to guarantee enough pesticide distribution is to spray too much. Along comes AgZen, a company born out of over a decade of MIT engineering research, with a new solution that uses AI to ensure that the plants get sprayed just enough, using real-time adjustments to optimize the use of pesticide.
You never knew you needed these — but you absolutely do, and they're all on sale.
This Saturday, on March 2, 2024, Engadget turns 20. To mark the occasion, our team has prepared almost 20 articles about the tech industry over the past two decades, the products that truly made an impact and how tech has changed our lives.
Wembanayma filled up the box score again while connecting on 5 of 7 3-point attempts as he continues to find his stroke from long distance.
MAKERS three-day conference wrapped with a night of laughs thanks to Leslie Jones and a day of inspiration featuring Bethann Hardison and Gwyneth Paltrow.
Such a concept — guaranteed byes for the Big Ten and SEC — is an unusual but somewhat expected maneuver from college football’s goliaths.
Blizzard conditions descended on California’s Sierra Nevada Thursday, with up to 12 feet of snow and roaring winds up to 100 mph forecast for the region through Sunday.