‘Peace of Mind’: Storm shelter manufacturer sees increase after storms

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — People are looking for ways to stay safe when storms hit after earlier this month, 20 confirmed tornados touched down in the Tennessee Valley, destroying homes and uprooting trees.

“As soon as a storm hit, we start getting multiple calls a day,” said Cortney Bennefield with Steel Strong Shelters. “People realize then that they wish they had a storm shelter.”

Where to find shelter from severe storms in the Tennessee Valley

Steel Strong Shelters manufactures storm shelters in Hartselle that have been installed across Alabama and in surrounding states. The overnight storms on May 8 produced two tornados with max winds reaching more than 130 mph.

“If a warning hits in the middle of the night, you have a safe place to go to,” Bennefield said. “It gives you peace of mind.”

Steel Strong Shelters are installed above ground and anchored into a concrete slab.

“Most of the time, people put these in their garages, but they can go in new construction or we can put them outside,” Bennefield said.

Two Colbert County communities receive new storm shelters

If the model you would like is in stock, the installation process can be completed almost immediately. If your shelter needs to be built, you are looking at a wait time of one to two weeks.

“You don’t have to get out and drive to a community shelter,” Bennefield said. “You don’t have to worry about is the closet going to be safe enough in the middle of the house.”

The shelters have been tested and approved by the National Wind Institute at Texas Tech and are rated for an EF-5 tornado.

Alabama is offering a tax credit covering 50% of the cost of a qualified storm shelter up to $3,000. The shelter must be rated for an EF-5 tornado to qualify for the tax credit. The credit is available until the 2025 tax year.

You will have to submit documentation to the Alabama Emergency Management Agency to certify that your shelter meets federal guidelines. You will then submit a credit claim through your customer portal on myalabamataxes.alabama.gov.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.