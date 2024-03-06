‘Peace of mind’: Massachusetts man uses $500 prize to win $1M on $50 scratch ticket

A Massachusetts man used a $500 prize to win $1M on a $50 scratch ticket he purchased.

Deivson Alves Martins of Worcester opted to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes), according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

Martins told the lottery that he had won a $500 prize on a ticket he bought at the same store about a month earlier and that he has been playing with house money ever since.

He added that he picked the ticket from dispenser #11 because that is his lucky number. Martins said that his good fortune has given him peace of mind about his and his family’s future.

Martins purchased the winning ticket at Family Farms in Worcester. The store receives a $10,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

“Billion Dollar Extravaganza” has the highest payout percentage of any game ever offered by the Mass Lottery. The odds of winning a prize in the game are 1 in 4.10.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW