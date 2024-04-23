Peñaloga tapped to be Basic Needs’ new executive director

Opey Peñaloga, chief operations officer at Special Olympics Idaho, has been hired to be the next executive director of Basic Needs Inc. of South Washington County.

Peñaloga will start his new position on May 1.

He succeeds retiring executive director Vickie Snyder, who has led the organization, formerly known as Stone Soup, since 2019.

While at Special Olympics Idaho, Peñaloga led the operations of the organization through the challenges of the pandemic and helped stabilize the program, grow the team and diversify fundraising strategies, Synder said.

Snyder praised his “exceptional leadership skills and vision,” adding that they will “undoubtedly propel (Basic Needs) to new heights.”

Basic Needs, based in St. Paul Park, has two core sites of work supporting their mission: Basic Needs Thrift Shop and Basic Needs Food Market.

As executive director, Peñaloga will be responsible for maintaining and creating partnerships and relationships with the community. His duties include staff and volunteer oversight, operational management, strategic planning, fundraising and development.

“I can’t wait to continue this work together with the Basic Needs community as we broaden our impact and reach to serve more individuals and families,” he said.

