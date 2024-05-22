What is a PDS watch? Understanding the label that describes 'rare situations' for tornadoes

The Midwest, including portions of Iowa, was under a “particularly dangerous situation tornado watch” on May 21. The PDS watch is a special label applied to watches by the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

In Iowa, multiple rounds of storms passed through the state, causing destruction, including multiple deaths, in the small town of Greenfield.

PDS is a label used in situations when “there’s an expectation of particularly violent tornadoes possible,” said Andy Ervin with the National Weather Service's office in the Quad Cities.

That can also be used in the case of a derecho because of the widespread, high winds, Ervin said.

How does the National Weather Service define a PDS tornado watch?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s glossary defined a PDS watch as “rare situations when long-lived, strong and violent tornadoes are possible.”

You may see this label applied to watches when there’s a moderate or high risk of severe weather (the two highest categories used to describe severe weather) forecasted by the Storm Prediction Center, though it’s not “impossible” to have a PDS watch occur at a lower risk level, Ervin said.

What does a tornado watch mean vs. a tornado warning?

Northern & Central New Mexico: Let’s TACO about the difference between a watch & a warning. 🌮🌮



Kidding aside, a watch means conditions are favorable for severe weather/flooding to develop while a warning means severe weather/flooding is occurring! Stay weather alert. #NMwx pic.twitter.com/GHZffUUJRm — NWS Albuquerque (@NWSAlbuquerque) June 29, 2021

A watch is when you should plan and prepare. A warning is when it's time to take action.

That’s because the former is to alert you that conditions are favorable for severe weather, and usually, a watch encompasses a large area where such conditions could occur. When there is a warning for severe weather, it’s time to get yourself to a safe location to shelter from, for example, a tornado.

Paris Barraza is a trending and general assignment reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at pbarraza@registermedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @ParisBarraza.

