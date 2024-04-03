PD: Vehicle wanted in 2022 homicide case in Livingston

LIVINGSTON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect or their vehicle in a 2022 homicide case in Livingston, the Livingston Police Department said on Tuesday.

Officers say they were dispatched to the area of Hickory Avenue and Celia Drive on Nov. 19, 2022.

Upon arrival, officers say they found Crispin Tafolla-Bravo deceased inside his vehicle and believed he had been the victim of a homicide.

Based upon leads in the case, investigators say they determined the involved vehicle is an early 2000s model Silver Ford F150 Pickup truck with a bed.

The Livingston Police Department encourages anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective Kollmann at 209-394-7916.

