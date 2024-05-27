PD: Traffic stop leads to stolen car arrest

HANOVER TWP., LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested after police say a traffic stop found he was driving in a car stolen from New York City.

The Hanover Township Police Department says they arrested Amadeo Batista-Damaso from East Orange, New Jersey after a traffic stop.

Police said the car Batista-Damaso was driving had altered VIN plates and was stolen out of New York City.

Batista-Domaso was taken to The Luzerne County Correctional Facility for overnight arraignment on the charges of receiving stolen property and disposition of vehicle with altered vehicle identification number.

