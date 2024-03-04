PD: Suspects arrested for assault at Wyoming grocery store

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was assaulted at a store in Wyoming Sunday afternoon, police said.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. at Supermercado Mexico on S Division Street and 34th Street SW, according to Wyoming police. “Multiple suspects” physically assaulted a person and some suspects were taken into custody, police said.

The victim had minor injuries from the assault but was treated at the scene and then released.

There were reports of shots fired but Wyoming police say they were not able to confirm that and did not find anyone with a gunshot wound.

