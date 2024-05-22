3 arrested after shots fired outside of Airbnb in the Poconos

COOLBAUGH TWP., MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say three people were arrested Wednesday and are investigating a report of shots fired outside an Airbnb in the Poconos.

Pocono Mountain Regional Police said in a release the three people arrested are 26-year-old Yervison Yohan Zapata-Zul, 23-year-old Luis Viera-Aguilar, and 26-year-old Hendrick Morales, all from Venezuela.

Zapata-Zul is facing two charges, including resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Morales is facing a public drunkenness charge.

Viera-Aguilar is facing a disorderly conduct charge.

According to police, the investigation found the incident to be a targeted event and that the public is not in danger at this time.

Chief Wagner with the Pocono Mountain Regional Police told 28/22 News for the past 24 to 48 hours police have been getting calls of suspicious activity around the area of Warwick Circle and Coach Road in Coolbaugh Township.

Wednesday morning, an incident took place at a home being rented out via Airbnb known as a “party house”, Chief Wagner stated.

“It was an Airbnb rental, it appears it was a rather large party that had taken place over the last several days.”

Wagner said the guests at the Airbnb were leaving the house when people outside opened fire causing the guests to quickly get into their car, drive away, and ultimately crash.

“Somebody came out of the woodline and fired shots at those guests, they [the guests] then fled and wrecked their car down the road.”

Residents in the area say they’re shocked an incident like this could happen in a relatively quiet place.

“To hear it here, one of the most peaceful developments. Nothing happens, you usually see the birds, the animals walking by, and people coming and going to work that’s about it,” said Raymond Clark, of Coolbaugh Township.

However, before this shooting occurred police say they recently received a couple of reports about suspicious activity in the area.

“Multiple individuals have been telling a similar tale of being chased and being shot at, kind of what we describe as a party house within Pocono Farms East. We drove those victims around, tried to identify the house and we had very little luck doing that, it was a little bit of reluctance on the victims to disclose exactly what was going on,” explained Wagner.

It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

