PD: Semi-truck drivers shot at on I-94 in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Two semi-truck drivers told police they were shot at while driving on a highway in Battle Creek Wednesday night.

The two semi-trucks were driving side-by-side, headed east on I-94 before Helmer Road when a black Chevy Silverado or GMC Sierra pickup truck passed them on the right shoulder, the drivers told police. Then someone in the pickup truck put his arm out of the vehicle’s window, holding a gun.

A gunshot was heard as both semi-truck drivers ducked, they told police. When they looked back up, the suspect’s vehicle continued east on I-94, they said.

In a release, police said the drivers described the pickup truck as “older looking,” and a “standard cab with trash in the truck bed.”

No one was injured and no damage was found on either truck or trailer during an investigation by the Battle Creek Police Department. Officers think this is an isolated incident and that the public is not in danger.

The investigation is still going on. If you were in the area at the time of the shooting or might have information related to it, contact BCPD at 269.966.3322 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.

