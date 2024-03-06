PD: Porterville man arrested for burglaries of inhabited dwellings

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 41-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for suspicion of burglary of an inhabited dwelling, says the Porterville Police Department.

Police say on Feb. 24, at 11:20 p.m. officers responded to a residence located in the 1700 block of West Westfield Avenue after it was reported an unknown male suspect was inside a bedroom of a home.

Officers say the suspect fled before officers arrived and was not located. During the investigation, officers determined the suspect entered the home through a window by prying it open.

It was then determined by Porterville Police that the two burglaries of the inhabited swellings were isolated incidents, committed by the same suspect, and both victims were related. Jose Reyes-Ayon Mendoza of Porterville, 41, was identified as the suspect. Detectives authored a search warrant for Mendoza’s residence located in the 1400 block of South Kessing Street, and a warrant for his arrest, which was signed by a Superior Court Judge.

On March 6, 2024, at 7:18 A.M., detectives say they arrested Mendoza for his warrant at his residence. Additionally, a search of the residence was conducted and detectives were able to collect additional evidence.

Police say Mendoza was processed and interviewed at the police department before being booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility. He is being held in lieu of $60,000 bail.

