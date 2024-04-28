PD officer, 2 juveniles shot in Allendale County

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — An investigation is underway following three shootings in Allendale County.

According to Chief Lawrence Wiggins of the Allendale Police Department, on the afternoon of Saturday, April 27, an officer responding to a call about a shooting near Razor Road and Carroll Street was shot when he arrived there. He was taken to Allendale County Hospital and later airlifted to another facility. At last check, he is stable.

Earlier that morning at 1 a.m. Fairfax officers responded to a home on Bayshore Drive in Fairfax. According to Fairfax Chief Marvin Williams, a 14-year-old female was shot while sleeping and later died at the hospital. He said that several rounds struck the home. A man was grazed in the incident but treated and released.

Wednesday, April 24, an 11-year-old was shot at a home on Mill Street. A bullet also grazed another juvenile.

Authorities do believe the incidents are connected. No suspects have been arrested. SLED is helping with the investigation. If you have any information, call the authorities.

