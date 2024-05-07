PD: No injuries in shooting near Battle Creek school

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Schools in Battle Creek went into lockdown Tuesday after shots were fired nearby, police say.

It happened just after 1:30 p.m. near Battle Creek Central High School. A 55-year-old man was driving when a car following him down West Van Buren Street started shooting, the Battle Creek Police Department said in a release. It said there were multiple gunshots, and one of them hit his car.

Neither him nor his 20-year-old son, who was his passenger, were hurt, police said.

Area schools were placed into lockdown for 40 minutes as police investigated.

“Police believe this was a targeted case, and that there is no longer a danger to the community,” the release says.

Officers continue to investigate.

