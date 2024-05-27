PD: Missing Hanford man’s car found abandoned in Tulare Co.

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Hanford Police Department is actively searching for a man after his car was found abandoned six days after he was last seen in Hanford.

Police say 25-year-old Ricky Vara left his Hanford home on May 11 to work at the Visalia Amazon facility on Kelsey Street.

Investigators say Vara was last seen that day around 8 a.m. leaving the facility driving a 2003 silver Toyota Camry.

Officers say he was reported missing on May 17, the same day Vara’s car was found abandoned in a rural Tulare County area.

Detectives report his cellphone and wallet were found in his car and there were no signs of missing property.

Hanford Police say they are actively investigating Vara’s disappearance and anyone with any information about this case is asked to contact Detective J. Shearer at 559-585-4724.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.