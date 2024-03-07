PD: Man using money to engage with Coalinga student sought

COALINGA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The public is asked to keep an eye out for a man who allegedly tried to engage with a student using money in Coalinga Tuesday afternoon, the Coalinga Police Department announced.

According to the Coalinga Huron Unified School District, after school hours a student was approached by an older man while walking near the Big 5 area on Polk Street.

Investigators say the man allegedly tried to engage with the girl by pulling out money from his pocket and trying to speak to her. Feeling unsafe, the student and her friends ran away.

The man was described by police as having white hair with a white beard and walking a black and white Border Collie.

Anyone who spots an individual matching this description is asked to contact either the Coalinga Police Department at (559) 935-1525 or the Huron Police Department at (559) 945-2046.

The school district says they are taking this incident seriously and are in close communication with local authorities to enhance safety measures around their schools.

