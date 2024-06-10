PD: Man has surgery after shooting in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was shot in the abdomen in Grand Rapids Sunday night, police say.

It happened around 8:50 p.m. in the area of Eastern Avenue SE and Oakhill Street SE, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The victim was shot in the abdomen and was taken to the hospital where he was then taken into surgery, according to police. His condition is unclear.

It’s also unclear what led up to the shooting. GRPD did not say whether there are any suspects.

