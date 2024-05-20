PD: Man dead after gunshots in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was found dead after a shooting at a gas station in Benton Harbor early Sunday that sent a crowd of people running, police said.

At 2:10 a.m. Sunday, officers with the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety were called to the gas station at the intersection of North Fair Avenue and Main Street for a complaint of a large crowd. While driving there, officers heard gunfire.

They arrived to find the “large group of people, fleeing in all directions,” police wrote in a Monday news release. Officers also found a dead man, who they identified as 20-year-old Marcus James Johnson. An autopsy is being conducted to determine how he died.

Two other people were injured and took themselves to the hospital, where they were treated and released, according to police.

BHDPS released a photo of an “unidentified male” suspect.

Surveillance photo of a suspect in a Benton Harbor shooting on May 19, 2024. (Courtesy Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety)

The shooting and death are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Dorr at 248.369.7909 or Crimestoppers at 1.800.342.STOP (7867).

