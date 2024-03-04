PD: Man in critical after shooting near Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in critical condition after being shot near Downtown Fresno Sunday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say around 9:15 p.m., they responded to a two-round shot spotter in the area of Blackstone and Illinois Avenues.

Upon arrival, responding officers reported finding a man believed to be in his mid-30s suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Officials say they performed life-saving measures until he was eventually transported to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Investigators say the victim was in some sort of verbal disturbance with occupants in a dark-colored sedan before two shots were fired from the vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene.

Detectives say they are actively surveying the area for surveillance video as there were no witnesses on scene.

This is an active investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.

