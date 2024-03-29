PD: Man arrested when officers find guns, drugs at Kalamazoo home

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested after officers found guns, cocaine, fentanyl and equipment to make drugs at a home in Kalamazoo, police say.

On Wednesday, the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team and Crime Reduction Team searched a home on Maple Street near S Burdick Street for an investigation into drug sales.

Officers found and seized five firearms, around 2.5 ounces of crack cocaine, half an ounce of fentanyl, powder cocaine and a “large sum” of money, which detectives believe was gained from drug sales. Equipment to process, make and sell drugs was also found and seized.

A 39-year-old man was arrested and booked into the Kalamazoo County Jail. He was not named. Police say he “will be facing multiple felony charges.”

Anyone with information should call KVET at 269.337.8880 or call Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.