PD: Man arrested after fight leads to stabbing in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing another man during a fight in Madera, the Madera Police Department said.

Officers say they were dispatched to a call regarding an assault with a deadly weapon near the 300 block of Grove Street on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Police say it was reported that two men were fighting outside a residence and one was actively stabbing the other. Officers responded to the area and located the subjects.

Investigators say the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Eric Salazar, was quickly apprehended. The victim received medical attention from officers and EMS personnel. Eric was later booked into the Madera County Jail.

The Madera Police Department says this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the safety of the community.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.