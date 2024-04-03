PD: Madera man arrested in stabbing

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested in Madera after allegedly stabbing a victim on Tuesday, the Madera Police Department announced.

Police say they responded to the 700 block of North G Street for a reported assault.

Upon arrival, responding officers reported finding a man suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound. He was transported to a local hospital to undergo treatment for his wound.

As a result, investigators found the suspect and identified him as 21-year-old Carlos Aburto Garza. Investigators say he was subsequently arrested on suspicion of the stabbing.

