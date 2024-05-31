PD: El Paso man arrested after doing doughnuts, evading arrest at Top Golf parking lot

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 20-year-old El Paso man was recently arrested after evading arrest last week in West El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department.

Police say Tye Mora, 20, was arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle last Friday night, May 24 after allegedly doing doughnuts in the parking lot of Top Golf located on the 300 block of Vin Rambla.

Police say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Mora. However, he refused to stop while endangering several pedestrians who were gathered in the parking lot, according to police.

Police say Mora fled the scene at a high rate of speed but was later located and arrested.

Mora was later booked into the El Paso County Jail on Saturday, May 25 with a $15,000 cash or surety bond. He posted bond and was released that same day.

