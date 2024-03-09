PD: Driver wanted after fatal hit-and-run in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect is wanted following a fatal hit-and-run traffic collision in Merced on Friday evening, the Merced Police Department said.

Officers say the crash was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of V Street in Merced. The vehicle collided with a person and left the scene.

Police say the pedestrian succumbed to their injuries on the scene.

Officers say they are looking for an early 2000s white or light-colored Chevy SUV.

As of Friday around 9 p.m., officers say they will be talking to witnesses and looking for surveillance video.

The roadway in the area of the incident will be blocked off, and investigators hope to have it open around 11 p.m.

This is an ongoing investigation.

