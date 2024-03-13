PD: 2 wanted after allegedly stealing $1k from Clovis Vons

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The public’s help is being requested to identify two suspects in a grand theft case in a Vons location in Clovis, the Clovis Police Department said.

Officers say two men are wanted on suspicion of grand theft and conspiracy in connection with a theft at the Vons located in the area of Ashlan and Fowler Avenues that took place on Feb. 28.

Police say the suspects stole $1,015 worth of goods including alcoholic beverages and groceries.

They encourage anyone who might have some information regarding their identity to contact them at 559-324-2800 or they could provide a tip through their mobile app “Clovis Police”. Callers can remain anonymous.

