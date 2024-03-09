PD: 2 on the run after crash with light pole in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two are on the run after colliding with a light pole in Fresno, the Fresno Police Department said.

Officers say they were dispatched to the area of McKinley and Helm in Fresno regarding a domestic violence disturbance at 8:27 p.m.

Upon arrival a few minutes later, officers say they located the involved vehicle. The vehicle fled westbound on McKinley Avenue and collided with a power pole at Winery Avenue.

According to officers, both occupants of the vehicle fled on foot and were not located.

Police say officers were involved in a minor traffic collision after this event around the area of McKinley and Helm Avenues. No injuries were reported.

This is an ongoing investigation.

