PD: 2 arrested after seizure of drugs, guns in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A couple in Visalia were arrested following a multi-agency operation leading to the seizure of drugs, ammunition, and guns, the Visalia Police Department said.

At 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, Tulare County Agencies Regional Gun Violence Enforcement Team (TARGET Task Force) with assistance from detectives with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office TAGNET and CATTCH Units, as well as agents with the California Department of Justice say they served two search warrants at a residence in the 700 block of North Elmwood Avenue in Lindsay and at an apartment in the 2900 block of West Caldwell Avenue in Visalia.

Officers with the Visalia Police Department say during the searches they seized one handgun, two rifles, two shotguns, four large capacity magazines, 22 standard capacity ammunition feeding devices, live ammunition, over 200 grams of cocaine, as well as items and materials consistent with the sales of controlled substances.

Courtesy: Visalia Police Department

According to officers, 25-year-old Angel Vasquez, a convicted felon, and his girlfriend, 24-year-old Wendy Rodriguez were arrested as a result.

Police say Vasquez was arrested and booked into the Tulare County South County Detention Facility for alleged active warrants for possession for sale of controlled substances as well as a DUI. He was also charged on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, possession for sales of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm with a controlled substance as well as child endangerment.

According to officers, Rodriguez was booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility on suspicion of possession for sales of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm with a controlled substance.

If anyone has information regarding the illegal possession or manufacturing of firearms, please

contact the TARGET Task Force Tip line at 559-713-4738.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.