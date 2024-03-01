PD: 17-year-old arrested in fatal shooting in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect of the fatal shooting that occurred at a Jack’s Gas Station in Visalia on Thursday has been arrested, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Just after 1:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, officers say they responded to a shooting that occurred at Jack’s Gas Station located at 1440 North Dinuba Boulevard.

When officers arrived on the scene, they say they found 39-year-old Albert Meek suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was transported to Kaweah Health where he was pronounced dead.

The Visalia Police Department Violent Crimes Unit says they led the investigation, with detectives working throughout the morning and afternoon to identify and locate the suspect, a 17-year-old juvenile.

According to police, the teenager was arrested during a traffic stop on Main Street in the city of Porterville.

