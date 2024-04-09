PD: 13-year-old Phoenix boy killed in shooting while playing with Nerf guns
Police say a 13-year-old boy is dead after a shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex on Sunday afternoon.
President Biden’s CHIPS Act money continues to get doled out. TSMC just snagged $6.6 billion in grants to build three new factories in Arizona.
Xaviar Babudar, a.k.a. ChiefsAholic, still faces up to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to a string of 11 bank robberies.
Follow along as we track all the action between Purdue and UConn in the NCAA title game.
The Astros are holding their breath on Framber Valdez.
Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes have now broken the all-time viewership record in three straight games.
NASA has given three space companies the chance to design the next-generation moon buggy — but only one design will go to space. Intuitive Machines, Lunar Outpost and Venturi Astrolab are developing rugged vehicles intended for astronauts to drive around on the lunar surface, from which NASA may choose as early as next year. The three teams will now enter into a 12-month “feasibility phase” that will culminate in a preliminary design review.
A 1986 Dodge Ram 50, the Mitsubishi-built twin to the Mighty Max, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Nintendo just shut down the online servers for both the Wii U and 3DS. Games like the original Mario Kart 8 and Splatoon are no longer playable online.
Genesis reveals updated 2024 lineup with minor changes to standard equipment and trim levels, and pricing that rises from $100 to $2,500.
The NBA regular and fantasy basketball seasons end this week. Dan Titus shares his Playlist for one last strategy rundown.
These are today’s mortgage rates. Thirty-year rates are a little higher than last week, but they are much lower than six months ago. Lock in your rate today.
Compare the best CD rates available today vs. the national average.
Microsoft has announced a new London hub for its recently unveiled consumer AI division. It will be fronted by Jordan Hoffmann, an AI scientist and engineer Microsoft recently picked up from high-profile AI startup Inflection AI, which Microsoft invested in last year. The news comes some three weeks after Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella unveiled a new consumer AI division headed up by Inflection AI's founders, which include Mustafa Suleyman, the co-founder of DeepMind, the AI company Google acquired in 2014.
Sweat was the Big 12 Conference defensive player of the year in 2023.
The Lakers are hopeful that Anthony Davis will be able to return in time for a game against the Warriors on Tuesday night.
With his second start this spring, Ronel Blanco has recorded the best start to a season in at least 63 years.
The directors of the docuseries talk about the bonus episode — with new interviews with Drake Bell, Giovonnie Samuels, Bryan Hearne and Shane Lyons — and promise to continue providing "a home to those who want to share their stories."
Caitlin Clark put up 18 points in the first quarter on Sunday afternoon, which marked another championship game record.
Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates hit a 62-yard field goal one week after nailing a 64-yarder. The UFL star is attracting NFL attention as a result.
