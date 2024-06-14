PCSO makes drug-related arrest after Science Hill surveillance

Jun. 14—Complaints about drug activity in the Science Hill area have led to the arrest of a Pulaski County man.

The incident began when the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office began receiving complaints stating that a male named Tim Buis was trafficking in large quantities of methamphetamine on Louis Waddle Road in Science Hill. The complaint also stated that Buis had an active Probation Violation warrant on him.

Detectives began conducting surveillance in the area, gathering enough probable cause to apply for a search warrant for the residence.

On Thursday night, June 6, detectives with PCSO's Narcotics Division and deputies with the Patrol Division converged on the Louis Waddle Road residence. Deputies approached the residence and executed the search warrant.

Once inside of the residence, deputies located Timothy Buis, 56, in the kitchen area of the trailer, according to the sheriff's office. Buis was taken into custody and removed from the residence.

Deputies began searching the residence and located illegal contraband inside of the trailer, according to the sheriff's office. In a bedroom in the residence, deputies located approximately 203.9 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 421.8 grams of marijuana, approximately 20.3 grams of psilocybin (mushrooms), approximately 27.2 grams of cocaine, Xanax, Testosterone, digital scales, baggies, and various drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff's office, which said that also located inside of the room were identifying documents for Timothy Buis.

Buis was arrested and charged with the following:

—First-Degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance, Second Offense (> or = 2 grams methamphetamine)

—First-Degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance, Second Offense (> or = 4 grams cocaine)

—Trafficking in Marijuana (8oz to 5lbs), First Offense

—Third-Degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance, Second or > Offense (20 D.U, Drug Unspecified)

—Second-Degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance, Second or > Offense (Anabolic Steroid)

—First-Degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance, Second or > Offense (> or = 10 D.U. Drug Unspecified)

—Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess

—Parole Violation (Warrant)

Buis was arrested and transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing by Detective Trent Massey. The Narcotics Division was assisted with the search warrant by Patrol Division.

Readers are reminded that a charge is an accusation only and that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.