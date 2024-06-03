PCOM South Georgia holds first military pinning, honors 2024 graduates at awards ceremony

Jun. 3—MOULTRIE — PCOM South Georgia's class of 2024 graduates were honored during a special awards dinner held Wednesday, May 15, at the University of Georgia Conference Center in Tifton.

The event began with PCOM South Georgia's first-ever military pinning ceremony for its first two military graduates. During the ceremony Alexis Rodriguez, DO '24, was promoted from ensign to lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, and Travis Tuck was promoted from second lieutenant to captain in the U.S. Air Force. U.S. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro wrote a letter of congratulations to the two military graduates, which Marla Golden, DO '88, dean of osteopathic medicine at PCOM South Georgia, read at the event.

Lt. Rodriguez will complete her residency in pediatrics at the Naval Medical Center in Portsmouth, Virginia. Capt. Tuck will complete his residency in surgery preliminary at Wright Patterson Medical Center in Dayton, Ohio.

The ceremony included presentation of awards to the doctor of osteopathic medicine 2024 graduates. The top doctor of osteopathic medicine award, the Mason W. Pressly Memorial Medal, went to Katherine "Katie" Bombly, DO '24. Named for one of the founders of the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, this is the highest award presented to a PCOM student on each campus. It is given to a member of the graduating class who has demonstrated exceptional service to the community, the college and the osteopathic profession. Recipients are selected from across the college community.

Ebram Eskandar, DO '24, received the PCOM South Georgia Student Award, which is presented to the student who attained the highest scholastic average. Sufia Ahmed, DO '24, accepted the Dean's Award, which is awarded to the student who, by personal and professional conduct and by contributions to student affairs and to the general program of PCOM South Georgia, has been deemed worthy of special citation. Zizah-Wosseni Blair, DO '24, received the President's Leadership in Diversity Award, which is given to a student who has made a unique contribution to create an environment of shared responsibility and ownership for diversity and inclusion at PCOM, as well as demonstrating emerging and sustained commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Zhi Quan Kuat, DO '24, accepted the Georgia Osteopathic Medical Association Trimble Award of Excellence, which was presented by Sterling Haring, DO, of the Georgia Osteopathic Medical Association. This award goes to the student recognized as an outstanding graduate upon recommendation of the faculty and administration of PCOM South Georgia in consultation with the Georgia Osteopathic Medical Association.

Jonathan Abdool, DO '24, received the 2024 PCOM South Georgia Student Affairs Leadership Award. This honor goes to a student who demonstrated exceptional leadership by establishing student organizations and representing the student body in the college and community. Ivanna Ward, DO '24, accepted the Jessie M. Young Memorial Award, which is presented to a student for exceptional service to the community or to the college.

Yeva Nayflish, DO '24, received the Alumni Association Award, which is given by the Alumni Association to a student selected because of the high caliber of performance of professional duties in hospital and outpatient services and academic excellence in basic and clinical sciences. Samuel Prahlow, DO '24, accepted the PCOM South Georgia Research Award, which is presented to a student who demonstrated a strong interest in medical education research and/or public health research.

Nikolas Jen, DO '24, received the T.A. Sappington Award in Family Medicine. This honor is presented to a student who has been selected for a Georgia family medicine residency program and who displayed leadership abilities and participated in school and community service. Katrina Hall, DO '24, accepted the Galen S. Young Sr. DO Memorial Award, which is given to a student who demonstrated exceptional interest and ability in the field of surgery.

Patrick Lucey, DO '24, received the Excellence in Specialty Care Award, which is awarded to a student who demonstrated excellence in surgery, specialty internal medicine, emergency medicine, neurology, pathology and radiology. Lance Shealy, DO '24, accepted the Excellence in Primary Care Award. This honor is presented to a student selected as the most proficient in family medicine, general internal medicine, pediatrics, and obstetrics and gynecology. Derek George, DO '24, received the Excellence in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine Award, which goes to a graduating student who displayed exceptional ability in the application of osteopathic philosophy and osteopathic manipulative treatment.

Students graduating from the master of science in biomedical sciences degree program also received honors.

Hunter Medley, MS '24, received the Biomedical Sciences Leadership Award, which is presented to a student who demonstrated exceptional leadership, high academic achievement, and the ability to effectively represent the class in college and community affairs. Jodeci Mitchell, MS '24, accepted the President's Leadership in Diversity Award, which goes to a student who made a unique contribution to create an environment of shared responsibility and ownership for diversity and inclusion at PCOM, as well as demonstrated an emerging and sustained commitment to diversity and inclusion. Grace Jones, MS '24, received the Dean's Award, which is presented to the student in the graduating class with the highest scholastic average.