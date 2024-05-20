PCHS holds 140th commencement

Giavanna Astley is the first to receive a diploma for the class of 2024 at the Port Clinton High School graduation ceremony Sunday.

PORT CLINTON - Port Clinton High School graduated 124 seniors on Sunday during a hot afternoon in the PCHS stadium.

During the 140th Commencement ceremony, class President Reagan Ruthsatz encouraged classmates to live in the present.

Superintendent Patrick Adkins also was recognized at the ceremony as being only one of five Ohio school superintendents to have served 20 years or more with the same school district.

Graduates toss their mortar board caps at the finish of the Port Clinton High School 140th annual commencement on Sunday.

Samari Arshawn Smith can't wait to graduate. He waits in line, in anticipation, at the Port Clinton High School 140th graduation on Sunday.

Port Clinton High School 2024 seniors graduated on Sunday.

