PCHS holds 140th commencement
PORT CLINTON - Port Clinton High School graduated 124 seniors on Sunday during a hot afternoon in the PCHS stadium.
During the 140th Commencement ceremony, class President Reagan Ruthsatz encouraged classmates to live in the present.
Superintendent Patrick Adkins also was recognized at the ceremony as being only one of five Ohio school superintendents to have served 20 years or more with the same school district.
The News-Messenger/News Herald
This article originally appeared on Port Clinton News Herald: Class president urges classmates to live in present