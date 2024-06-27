PCC opens newly renovated cosmetology clinic as part of $6.3 million project

Pueblo Community College's cosmetology program and clinic is back on campus with state of the art equipment thanks to funding from the Colorado General Assembly's capital development committee and Amendment 50 funds.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the new cosmetology clinic space inside the Medical Arts & Technology building on June 26. Retiring PCC President Patty Erjavec, who will be succeeded by Chato Hazelbaker on July 1, was among those in attendance.

Michelle Edwards, department chair cosmotology, speaks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony about the importance of having the cosmotology program moved onto the Pueblo Community College campus on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

"Here we are again because we never let the grass grow under our feet," Erjavec said during the ceremony. "We are always looking for new opportunities and it is very heartwarming for me to hear how excited the students are to be back on campus."

Capital development committee funds for PCC, totaling $6.3 million, contributed to renovations to the college's dental hygiene program in March. The $6.3 million fund also allowed for the cosmetology program's relocation from an off-campus building on Abriendo Avenue to space recently vacated by the dental program.

Amendment 50 funds, which are generated from Colorado gaming taxes, allowed the purchase of new pedicure chairs, shampooing stations and other pieces of equipment for the space. Renovations for both the PCC cosmetology and dental hygiene programs were completed with HW Houston serving as the general contractor and Steve Weidner serving as project manager.

"What this does is it not only brings everybody together as students on campus, but it brings the campus to our booths so that we are able to share our services," said Darrian Shineovich, a chair of the cosmetology program advisory board and 2013 graduate.

The esthetician lab/clinic is one of the new on campus cosmetology program classrooms at Pueblo Community College. The program is now offered on campus after being located on Abriendo Avenue previously.

Services from the PCC Cosmetology Clinic are provided by students under the supervision of instructors. Community members can receive $10 haircuts, $20 manicures and $25 facials at the clinic. A complete list of services can be viewed at pueblocc.edu/Cosmo-Clinic.

Starting in September, the PCC Cosmetology Clinic will be open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

"There is great opportunity within these walls, to engage with students, to provide them with a great academic experience and put them back into the workforce as highly skilled, highly competent individuals," Erjavec said.

More information about the cosmetology program at PCC can be found at pueblocc.edu/programs/cos.

More education news: Pueblo D70 receives multi-million-dollar state grant to address sewage and safety concerns

Pueblo Chieftain reporter James Bartolo can be reached at JBartolo@gannett.com. Support local news, subscribe to the Pueblo Chieftain at subscribe.chieftain.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: What to know about the renovated cosmetology clinic at PCC