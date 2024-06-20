PCB Chief of Police J.R. Talamantez placed on leave due to ongoing investigation

PANAMA CITY BEACH — Due to an ongoing complaint investigation, J.R. Talamantez, the Panama City Beach police chief, has been placed on administrative leave.

Talamantez was promoted to chief in 2021. He replaced Drew Whitman, who is now the city manager.

Whitman appointed Deputy Police Chief Chad Lindsey as the acting police chief.

Details of the complaint against Talamantez have not been released. More information will be provided as this story develops.

Chief Talamantez speaks during an April 9 news conference.

In a June 17 Facebook post, the chief had this to say: "Everyone, deep breath in, pause, and now slowly exhale out. Be patient, have faith in the process and try not to get too worked up."

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez put on administrative leave