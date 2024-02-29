PBSO: 93-year-old Boynton-area man dies nine days after West Atlantic Avenue crash

DELRAY BEACH — A 93-year-old suburban Boynton Beach man has died from injuries he sustained in a two-car wreck Feb. 17 in suburban Delray Beach.

Doctors at Delray Medical Center pronounced Malcolm Arnold Cohen dead Monday, Feb. 26, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

Cohen was one of four people riding in a 2021 Hyundai Sonata that crashed on West Atlantic Avenue near Florida's Turnpike just before 9 p.m. on Feb. 17. The car was eastbound, and it turned north onto Legends Way in front of a westbound 2019 Volkswagen Beetle, according to a sheriff's crash report.

The Volkswagen's front bumper struck the Hyundai's rear passenger side door, leaving Cohen with serious injuries, according to the report.

West Palm fatal: High-speed rollover crash on Okeechobee Boulevard kills SUV driver, 59

Two other passengers in the Hyundai sustained minor injuries. Its driver was not injured, PBSO reported. Two people were in the Beetle, and neither reported injuries.

Both vehicles had green traffic signals at the time of the crash, and everyone in both cars was wearing a seat belt, according to the report. It does not say how fast the cars were traveling when the wreck happened.

There is no indication that either drugs or alcohol played any role in the crash, PBSO reported. No charges are pending.

Tom Elia is an editor at The Palm Beach Post, overseeing coverage of public safety, the courts and Palm Beach County’s northern and western communities. You can reach him at telia@pbpost.com. Support local journalism: Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: 93-year-old South Florida man dies days after two-vehicle crash