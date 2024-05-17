Paying tribute: Area departments mark National Police Week

May 17—Police departments through the country marked National Police Week, dedicated to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, last week with ceremonies and remembrances.

The Middletown Division of Police held a service in Woodside Cemetery on Thursday, remembering eight Middletown officers killed in the line of duty.

They are:

Assistant Chief of Police Henry Brinkmeyer, Oct 29, 1939; Chief of Police Otto E. Kolodzik, Jan. 27, 1932; Patrolman Dan Sandlin, March 21, 1930; Patrolman George L. McChesney, July 18, 1928; Patrolman Ebert Crout, May 6, 1928: Patrolman Harold Roth, May 5, 1928; Patrolman Charles A. Skeen, April 10, 1926; Police Officer Edgar Lewis Dye, March 12, 1913.

Hamilton police officers organized by Sgt. Tony Kiep cleaned and placed flowers on the graves of the department's fallen officers buried locally and one in Aurora, Indiana.

The seven fallen Hamilton officers are:

Patrolman Arthur Sponsel, April 12, 1937; Sub-Patrolman Earl J. Grubb, Jan. 1, 1935; Desk Sergeant Charles J. Stegemann, June 25, 1920; Merchant Patrolman Harry E. Baker, Dec. 15, 1919; George A. Lentz, Aug. 6, 1918; Inspector Arthur M. Walke, July 3, 1916; Aaron C. Laubach, Jan 27, 1938.