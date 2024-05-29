'Paying the price:' Pueblo West reopens manager search, relaxes residency requirement

The Pueblo West Metro Board voted Monday to reopen its district manager search and also agreed to ease the residency requirement for potential job candidates.

"We need to open the search back up," said Brian Axworthy, board treasurer. "This is the price we are paying for mistakes made."

Axworthy was referring to the district's discovery that eight candidates for the job were not considered when the resumes they filed through the metro district's online job portal last November were not retrieved and forwarded to an independent human resources firm conducting the search.

The board of directors agreed to spend $25,000 to hire CPS HR Consulting of Littleton last April to oversee that search, which ended up taking more than a year. The consultant has since reviewed the applications that were inadvertently not considered and indicated five of them would have been included with the nine others that advanced as finalists.

In the wake of the incident, the consultant has agreed to help with the new search at no extra charge. However, the board members continued Monday to express an interest in having input on both the job description and the review of qualified applicants.

Residency requirement has changed, for now

At Monday's meeting, the board voted for the third time in 10 months on a residency requirement for the district manager.

"I stand with how I voted last August. The job description at that time was we encouraged residency in the district, but we would not require it," said Doug Proal, board president.

In October, three members of the board voted to require residency in Pueblo West when two members were absent.

"I was not a part of the vote in October and I think we poked ourselves in the eye for the last seven months by doing that," Proal said.

After lengthy discussion, Axworthy said although he agrees with those who believe a district manager should live in Pueblo West, "it is best to compromise at this point." He made a motion to require the district manager to live within a 50-mile radius of Pueblo West.

The board voted 4-1 to accept that compromise with Treasurer Bill Vickers casting the lone "no" vote.

Interim district manager given a bonus

Interim District Manager Christian Heyn, who lives in nearby El Paso County, was narrowed down to the lone candidate during the previous search. He was not hired for the job due to the discovery of the overlooked applications and the previous residency requirement.

Since the district manager search has been drawn out for more than a year, Proal made a motion to adjust Heyn's salary with a one-time $30,000 bonus. He said that would bring Heyn's pay to the low end of the pay range ($160,000 annually) the district said it would pay a district manager when it opened the job search.

The board voted 3-2 to approve Heyn's bonus with Axworthy and Vickers casting "no" votes.

Land, water sales approved

In other business, the board approved the sale of a 6-acre lot at 653 E. Industrial Blvd. to Michael Moll of American Dirt Contractors LLC. The board agreed to accept $240,000 for the parcel and waive a $100,000 reclamation bond suggested by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

According to Wally Wallace, economic development specialist, the business proposes to use the site for recycling asphalt and concrete — a use that would not generate hazardous waste.

The board also voted to allow Robert Banham, utilities operation manager, to negotiate the lease of Pueblo Reservoir water that could end up being evacuated from Lake Pueblo due to high flows. If Banham is able to find a purchaser for the water, that could generate an estimated $100,000 for the district's water enterprise fund, he said.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo West has officially reopened its district manager search