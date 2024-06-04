Paycheck nearly stolen in payroll scam, Kansas police warn public

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Belle Plaine Police Department is warning about a payroll scam.

The department says an employer received an email claiming to be from an employee requesting their direct deposit information be changed to a GreenDot account. While Green Dot is a legitimate online-only bank, the email was not actually sent by the employee.

Belle Plaine police say the employer only discovered it was a scam when they mentioned the banking change directly to the employee. They then contacted the police.

This type of spoofing scam is called a payroll diversion scam. The scammer pretends to be an employee and contacts a manager or someone within the company who can make changes to direct deposit information.

In more sophisticated diversion scams, hackers use social engineering to gain access to an employee’s email account and either send an email through the victim’s work email or access an online portal through the employer that allows them to make payroll changes to direct deposit.

In the Belle Plaine incident, police say they contacted GreenDot and were informed that the name on the account was “George” with no last name. The department wants residents and businesses to be aware of this scam and always verify in person before making any changes.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says you should always be careful what information you share on social media. By openly sharing information on things like pet names, schools you’ve attended, birthdays, and family member names, you run the risk of hackers gaining enough information about you to guess your passwords.

The bureau says between 2018 and 2022, over $3 million in internet financial crimes have been reported, costing over $27 billion.

If you have received a scam email or have been the victim of an online scam, you can report it directly to the FBI at the Internet Crime Complaint Center.

