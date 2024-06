'Payback that is due': Brendan Buck on the 'dramatic shift' in the GOP around Trump's legal woes

NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard has the latest on Mark Meadows’ arraignment in the Arizona so-called 'fake elector' case. Plus, Former President Trump spoke in an interview about retribution on his opponents. Brendan Buck, former aide to House Speakers Ryan and Boehner, joins José Díaz-Balart to weigh in on Trump’s rhetoric and discuss when Trump may announce his running mate.