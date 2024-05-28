Pay rates for Uber and Lyft drivers now law after two-year fight

Gov. Tim Walz held a ceremonial bill signing Tuesday for legislation that sets pay minimums for Uber and Lyft drivers and provides the drivers with new insurance provisions, but does not lock drivers into independent-contractor status as other states' laws have.

Walz's signature comes after he vetoed a similar measure last year. In March, the Minneapolis City Council voted to set pay minimums, prompting Uber and Lyft to threaten to leave the city unless a statewide law was passed with lower rates than what Minneapolis wanted. After months of high-wire negotiations as the companies dug in their heels and state legislators worked to persuade Minneapolis council members to accept lower pay for drivers, the Legislature passed a deal in the waning hours of the 2024 session.

The rates of $1.28 per mile and 31 cents per minute were lower than what drivers' advocates had hoped for, but DFL leaders say the law will mean drivers' pay will rise about 20% when the rates take effect Jan. 1.

