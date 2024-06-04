Pay raise for Atlanta public school teachers approved in 2025 budget

Atlanta public school teachers are getting a raise.

The Atlanta Board of Education approved the Atlanta Public Schools 2025 budget on Monday, which includes an 11% increase in teacher pay and a three to five percent cost of living adjustment for staff across the district.

It’s the largest pay increase for teachers approved by the board since 2009.

“This significant pay increase will positively impact our teachers, which was a focus throughout the budget process,” Board Chair Mitchell said. “I appreciate the Budget Commission’s work with Superintendent Battle, along with every Board member’s participation in the process. The budget is an important lever the Board has to improve student outcomes and teacher morale, and we must ensure it aligns with our priorities and needs for the greatest impact on our students.”

Other highlights from the approved 2024 to 2025 school year budget include $11.8 million for the Superintendent’s “Readers are Leaders” initiative focused on ensuring all students are reading on grade level, $9 million for Special Education, $15.4 million for a new in-house nutrition program, and $720,00 for safety and security.

