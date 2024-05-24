'Pay for your own kid's private school.' Ed choice program should be abolished.

Pay for your own kid's private school

Ohio schools are a continuing topic of discussion and controversy. Politically I lean toward liberalism but on the topic of education I am conservative.

We keep hearing that many children are not ready for kindergarten when they reach that age. One very large contributing factor to this condition is the cost and quality of day care.

To combat this, I have a proposed solution: Abolish the school voucher program and put the funds diverted from public education to pay for strengthening preschool education and increasing the affordability of day care. Perhaps also 25 percent of those funds could be put toward improving public education.

More: Indignant Ohio lawmaker has head in the sand about unsustainable, unneeded voucher system

If people want to send their kids to private schools, do it the old fashioned way: pay for it out of your own pocket. Let's have a policy that improves the education for every level of income, not just the wealthy.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ed choice must be abolished. Ohioans shouldn't pay for private school.