Who Should Pay On A First Date?

Your first date with a potential new boo is coming to a close. It went well: You two hit it off, the conversation flowed easily and you even shared a few laughs. Then the waiter places the check on the table. What do you do?

It depends on who you ask. For better or worse, there are no hard-and-fast rules when it comes to who should pay on the first date, so things can get confusing and kind of clumsy when the bill arrives.

In a 2017 survey conducted by Money and SurveyMonkey, 78 percent of respondents said they believe the man should pay on a first date ― but that only applies to heterosexual pairs. A 2016 Match.com survey found that 62 percent of LGBTQ singles believe the person who initiated the date should pay.

Those percentages aside, there’s still a lot of gray area when it comes to paying the bill. So we called on a handful of relationship experts and HuffPost readers to gauge their feelings on this subject.

Who should pick up the check on a first date?

According to Alex Williamson, head of brand at the dating app Bumble, a good guiding principle is that whoever does the asking out should be the one picking up the tab.

“In my opinion, if one person asked the other out, that person should take responsibility for the check,” she told HuffPost. “But in any case, I always think it’s reasonable for both people to offer to cover all or part of the check and have a conversation about it.”

And remember: If you’re the one making plans, don’t choose a restaurant or bar that’s out of your budget.

“I always tell people, if you aren’t comfortable paying for a restaurant, don’t recommend it as the location of the date,” Williamson said. “If you initiate a date, pick a place where you would be happy to cover the full cost of the bill.”

Talia Goldstein, founder and CEO of the matchmaking company Three Day Rule, takes a more traditional approach with her clients.

“We encourage the guy to pick up the bill,” she told HuffPost. “It might feel silly, antiquated and outdated in a world filled with strong, independent women, but there’s nothing wrong with a little bit of tradition. Understandably, this can feel one-sided, daunting, maybe even unfair.”

Goldstein continued: “No matter how independent you are, it’s nice to feel a little bit taken care of — even if it’s only picking up a drink at the bar. As long as the woman is grateful and not presumptuous, the guy will likely leave feeling good about this.”

The singles we spoke to had their own sets of rules.

Justin ― a 30-year-old living and dating in New York City ― told HuffPost that although he always picks up the tab on a first date, he does appreciate when the woman offers to split it.

“The gesture from a woman to offer to split, or even just saying, ‘Thank you for dinner,’ are always great signs to me,” he said. “It shows that she’s someone who was raised right, is grateful and is not just a taker.”

That said, Justin won’t actually take a woman up on her offer to pay ― at least not on the first date.

“I’ll usually say something along the lines of, ‘You can get it next time’ if I think the date went well. Not that I’d necessarily make her pay for the next date, but just to let her know that I’m interested in her and am planning on seeing her again,” he said.