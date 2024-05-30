Pay what you can for electricity and gas? Why RI advocates are pushing for such a plan

PROVIDENCE – Advocates are again calling on the General Assembly to pass legislation that would allow low-income Rhode Islanders to pay only what they can afford for their utility bills.

They say what’s known as a Percentage of Income Payment Plan is needed to help customers of Rhode Island Energy, the state’s largest gas and electric utility, keep their lights, heat and air conditioning on and prevent them from being pushed into homelessness.

“People walk into my office every day ... and they simply can’t pay their bills,” Aaron Isaac, a policy analyst with the George Wiley Center, said at a hearing of the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday. “Right now, there’s an affordability problem with utilities in Rhode Island, and it’s getting worse.”

A sign at Pawtucket's George Wiley Center, which advocates for policies to help low-income Rhode Islanders.

Income-based rates are offered in other states

The Pawtucket-based center has been at the forefront of a years-long campaign to create a statewide PIPP in Rhode Island that would offer discounted rates based on income levels to help prevent utility shutoffs.

For a time in the 1980s, a pilot program was offered in Warwick, but it ended a few years after it began when funding ran out.

Since then, discounted payment plans have been created in New Hampshire, Illinois, California, New Jersey, Maine, Ohio and Pennsylvania. The latter program was set up by PPL, the energy company that bought Narragansett Electric in 2022 and renamed it Rhode Island Energy.

PPL’s willingness to offer lower rates in Pennsylvania to qualified customers is one reason why supporters believe the time is right to do something similar in Rhode Island. Past attempts were stymied by National Grid, the previous owner of Narragansett Electric, which was opposed to any proposals for a PIPP.

Rhode Island Energy, however, has taken a neutral position on the legislation introduced in the House by Rep. Scott Slater and in the Senate by Sen. Susan Sosnowski and indicated a willingness to work with utilities regulators on crafting a program.

“Our company is committed to working with policymakers, regulators, and other valued stakeholders to explore viable policy and regulatory pathways that support energy affordability for all customers,” Nicholas Ucci, director of government affairs for Rhode Island Energy, said in written testimony submitted in the House.

Climate advocates also support proposal for lower energy rates

What’s also new is support from green energy advocates, who say that high electric rates are an impediment to people switching from fossil fuel-burning furnaces to cleaner electric heat pumps.

Emily Koo, Rhode Island program director for the Acadia Center, said that transitioning buildings away from fossil fuels is key to reducing planet-warming greenhouse gases associated with buildings, which account for about a third of total emissions in the state.

Without addressing the building sector, she said, Rhode Island won’t reach net-zero emissions by 2050 as required by the Act on Climate, a state law enacted three years ago.

She also said any concerns that lower rates might encourage people to use more energy could be addressed by capping the annual benefit or limiting lower rates to typical energy usage.

“Progress on both affordability and decarbonization must be made simultaneously and with haste,” she said in written testimony.

The Conservation Law Foundation supports a PIPP for similar reasons, as does the City of Providence’s Department of Sustainability.

State regulators with the Division of Public Utilities and Carriers and the Public Utilities Commission raised no objections to the legislation.

Members of the Rhode Island Business Coalition, including the East Greenwich and Greater Newport chambers of commerce, are opposed because of the prospect that the program would shift costs to other ratepayers and increase their bills.

If bill passes, program would be designed with input from state utilities regulators

Under the legislation:

Qualifying customers would pay no more than 3% of their income on their electric bills and 3% on their gas bills

If they use electricity for heating, too, then the cap would be 6% of their electric bills.

Discounted pricing would be available to residential customers whose household income is at or below 150% of the federal poverty level.

While the bill would allow the discount to be covered by other ratepayers, on that issue and others it leaves it up to the Public Utilities Commission to make a final decision.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Sosnowski urged approval of the program.

“It’s not just a handout,” she said. “It’s helping people responsibly pay their bills.”

